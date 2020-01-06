Danny Burch

Real Name: Martin Harris

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 31, 1981

From: London, England

Pro Debut: 2002

Trained By: FWA Academy

Finishing Move: London Bridge

Biography

– Burch is also known as Martin Stone, Mark Harris & Joe Riot. He has also garnered the nicknames The Enforcer & The Guvnor.

– November 28, 2004, Stone competed in the FWA Gold Rush Rumble ’04.

– April 8, 2005, Stone defeated Ross Jordan for the vacant LDN Title.

– June 18th, Stone & Stixx defeated Hampton Court (Duke of Danger & Simmons) for the FWA British Tag Team Titles.

– July 17th, Stone defeated Aviv Maayan for the IPW:UK Title.

– October 16th, Stone & Stixx retained the FWA Tag Team Titles against The New Breed (Ashe & Curve).

– January 28, 2006, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title against Jody Fleisch.

– February 25th, Stone retained the LDN Title against Chris Wyld.

– March 3rd, Stone retained the LDN Title against Robbie Brookside.

– March 26th, Stone lost the LDN Title to Ashe.

– April 30th, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title in a 3-Way against PAC & Leroy Kincaide.

– July 15th, Stone defeated Ashe for the LDN Title.

– August 19th, Stone retained the IPW:UK Title against Dragon Aisu.

– September 23rd, Stone defeated the IPW:UK Title against PAC.

– September 30th, Stone won the 4FW Title in a 3-Way.

– October 15th, Stone retained the IPW:UK Title against Colt Cabana.

– October 22nd, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title against Andy Boy Simmonz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– December 16th, Stone defeated PAC for the vacant RQW Title.

– February 17, 2007, Stone retained the RQW Title against Ricky Knight.

– March 25th, Stone represented IPW:UK & defeated Flash Barker who represented FWA in a Losing Company Folds match.

– April 22nd, Stone competed in the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.

– April 28th, Stone competed in the King of Europe Cup ’07.

– August 11th, Stone retained the RQW Title against Drew Galloway.

– October 27th, Stone challenged Bryan Danielson for the PWG Title.

– February 9, 2008, Stone lost the RQW Title to Ulf Hermann.

– February 29th, Stone competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’08.

– March 16th, Stone defeated Andy Boy Simmonz for the IPW:UK Title in a Last Man Standing Match.

– May 3rd, Stone won the 1PW Openweight Title in a 3-Way.

– June 8th, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title against Mark Haskins.

– July 26th, Stone & Doug Williams defeated AbLas (Absolute Andy & Steve Douglas) for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– August 28th, Stone won the PWF Worthing Trophy ’08.

– September 13th, Stone & Williams defended the wXw Tag Team Titles against Tommy End & Zack Sabre Jr.

– September 21st, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title to Iestyn Rees.

– October 18th, Stone lost the 1PW Openweight Title to Johnny Moss in a 4-Way Elimination.

– November 9th, Stone & PAC competed in the wXw/CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’08.

– March 6, 2009, Stone competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’09.

– April 18th, Stone defeated Sterling James Keenan for the 1PW Title.

– July 11th, Stone defended the 1PW Title against Abyss.

– August 1st, Stone & Williams lost the wXw Tag Team Titles to The Kartel (Sha Samuels & Terry Frazier).

– October 18th, Stone & Matt Vaughn defeated The Decent Society (Crazy Sexy Mike & Ahmed Chaer) for the GSW Tag Team Titles.

– November 15th, Stone defended the 1PW Title in a 3-Way against Steve Corino & Sterling James Keenan.

– February 13, 2010, Stone defeated Andrew Simmons for the vacant FWA Title.

– March 6th, Stone competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’10.

– March 14th, Stone won the vacant PW101 Title in a 12-Man Battle Royal.

– April 10th, Stone & Williams lost the GSW Tag Team Titles against New Divine (Ivan Kiev & Axeman).

– November 2nd, Stone defeated Darren Burridge for the BOBW Title.

– April 1, 2012, FWA folded so Stop vacated the championship.

– June 2012, Burch reported to the NXT Brand after signing in late 2011.

– May 2, 2013, Burch made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Bray Wyatt.

– After the match with Wyatt, Burch was used as a enhancement talent until being released by the WWE on April 30, 2014.

– June 15, 2014, England’s Calling (Stone & Joel Redman) defeated The Kartel for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, Stone competed in the SWE Royal Rumble.

– October 26th, Stone defeated John Klinger for the IPW:UK Title.

– November 23rd, Stone defeated Sha Samuels for the vacant WWL Title.

– December 6th, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title to John Klinger.

– April 12, 2015, Stone competed in the WXW Xtreme War Royal Rumble.

– May 2nd, The Sons of the Atlantic (Stone & Jody Kristofferson) defeated The MM’s (Solo & Napalm Bomb) for the WXW Tag Team Titles.

– August 29th, The Sons of the Atlantic lost the WXW Tag Team Titles to Sweet TNT (Johnny Velvet & TNT Mottley).

– September 15th, Stone defeated Jesus De Leon for the NWA FUW Flash Title.

– October 10th, Stone competed in the ACW Southern Stampede Rumble.

– November 21st, The Sons of the Atlantic competed in the WXW Samoan Cup Tag Team Tournament.

– January 2, 2016, Stone won the USWA Jax Wrestle Bowl ’16.

– April 8th, Stone competed in the FIP Florida Rumble.

– May 28th, Stone defeated Donovan Danhausen for the FIP Florida Heritage Title.

– December 27th, Stone defeated Jimmy Rave for the GWC Title.

– January 7, 2017, Stone won the vacant PPW Platinumweight Title in a 4-Way.

– January 14th, Burch competed in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

– February 12th, Stone competed in the FEST Love Cup.

– April 2nd, Stone lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Jon Davis.

– April 22nd, Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated the Ealy Brothers (Uriel & Gabriel) at a NXT House Show.

– June 23rd, Burch lost to Lorcan on NXT.

– July 12th, Burch defeated Lorcan on NXT.

– October 4th, Burch & Lorcan lost to Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli on NXT.

– October 5th, Stone lost to Tama Tonga at MLW One Shot.

– November 18th, Stone defeated Alex Chamberlain for the RONIN Title.

– November 19th, Stone lost the GWC Title to Chip Day.

– November 29th, Burch & Lorcan lost to the Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam) on NXT.

– January 9, 2018, Stone & Aaron Epic became the inaugural PW2.0 Tag Team Champions.

– February 18th, Stone competed in the PWX Battlefield X Rumble.

– March 7th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’18.

– April 7th, Burch & Lorcan challenged Jaka & Chris Dickinson for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– May 9th, Burch, Lorcan & Pete Dunne defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) on NXT.

– June 16th, Burch & Lorcan challenged The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly & Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– July 29th, Burch challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– August 23rd, Burch & Lorcan defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude on NXT.

– November 15th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Mighty (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) on NXT.

– January 3, 2019, Burch & Lorcan defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel on NXT.

– January 27th, Burch & Lorcan challenged Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– February 20th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.

– May 18th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Undisputed Era on NXT.

– June 1st, Burch & Lorcan competed in a 4-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

– June 12th, Burch & Lorcan challenged The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) on NXT.

– September 24th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Tony Nese & Drew Gulak on 205 Live.

– September 25th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) on NXT.

– October 6th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the wXw Tag Team Festival ’19.

– October 11th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese on 205 Live.

– October 26th, Burch challenged Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Title.

– November 29th, Burch defeated Greg Williams on 205 Live.

– January 3, 2020, Burch lost to Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.