Danny Burch
Real Name: Martin Harris
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 31, 1981
From: London, England
Pro Debut: 2002
Trained By: FWA Academy
Finishing Move: London Bridge
Biography
– Burch is also known as Martin Stone, Mark Harris & Joe Riot. He has also garnered the nicknames The Enforcer & The Guvnor.
– November 28, 2004, Stone competed in the FWA Gold Rush Rumble ’04.
– April 8, 2005, Stone defeated Ross Jordan for the vacant LDN Title.
– June 18th, Stone & Stixx defeated Hampton Court (Duke of Danger & Simmons) for the FWA British Tag Team Titles.
– July 17th, Stone defeated Aviv Maayan for the IPW:UK Title.
– October 16th, Stone & Stixx retained the FWA Tag Team Titles against The New Breed (Ashe & Curve).
– January 28, 2006, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title against Jody Fleisch.
– February 25th, Stone retained the LDN Title against Chris Wyld.
– March 3rd, Stone retained the LDN Title against Robbie Brookside.
– March 26th, Stone lost the LDN Title to Ashe.
– April 30th, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title in a 3-Way against PAC & Leroy Kincaide.
– July 15th, Stone defeated Ashe for the LDN Title.
– August 19th, Stone retained the IPW:UK Title against Dragon Aisu.
– September 23rd, Stone defeated the IPW:UK Title against PAC.
– September 30th, Stone won the 4FW Title in a 3-Way.
– October 15th, Stone retained the IPW:UK Title against Colt Cabana.
– October 22nd, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title against Andy Boy Simmonz in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
– December 16th, Stone defeated PAC for the vacant RQW Title.
– February 17, 2007, Stone retained the RQW Title against Ricky Knight.
– March 25th, Stone represented IPW:UK & defeated Flash Barker who represented FWA in a Losing Company Folds match.
– April 22nd, Stone competed in the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.
– April 28th, Stone competed in the King of Europe Cup ’07.
– August 11th, Stone retained the RQW Title against Drew Galloway.
– October 27th, Stone challenged Bryan Danielson for the PWG Title.
– February 9, 2008, Stone lost the RQW Title to Ulf Hermann.
– February 29th, Stone competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’08.
– March 16th, Stone defeated Andy Boy Simmonz for the IPW:UK Title in a Last Man Standing Match.
– May 3rd, Stone won the 1PW Openweight Title in a 3-Way.
– June 8th, Stone defended the IPW:UK Title against Mark Haskins.
– July 26th, Stone & Doug Williams defeated AbLas (Absolute Andy & Steve Douglas) for the wXw Tag Team Titles.
– August 28th, Stone won the PWF Worthing Trophy ’08.
– September 13th, Stone & Williams defended the wXw Tag Team Titles against Tommy End & Zack Sabre Jr.
– September 21st, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title to Iestyn Rees.
– October 18th, Stone lost the 1PW Openweight Title to Johnny Moss in a 4-Way Elimination.
– November 9th, Stone & PAC competed in the wXw/CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’08.
– March 6, 2009, Stone competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’09.
– April 18th, Stone defeated Sterling James Keenan for the 1PW Title.
– July 11th, Stone defended the 1PW Title against Abyss.
– August 1st, Stone & Williams lost the wXw Tag Team Titles to The Kartel (Sha Samuels & Terry Frazier).
– October 18th, Stone & Matt Vaughn defeated The Decent Society (Crazy Sexy Mike & Ahmed Chaer) for the GSW Tag Team Titles.
– November 15th, Stone defended the 1PW Title in a 3-Way against Steve Corino & Sterling James Keenan.
– February 13, 2010, Stone defeated Andrew Simmons for the vacant FWA Title.
– March 6th, Stone competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’10.
– March 14th, Stone won the vacant PW101 Title in a 12-Man Battle Royal.
– April 10th, Stone & Williams lost the GSW Tag Team Titles against New Divine (Ivan Kiev & Axeman).
– November 2nd, Stone defeated Darren Burridge for the BOBW Title.
– April 1, 2012, FWA folded so Stop vacated the championship.
– June 2012, Burch reported to the NXT Brand after signing in late 2011.
– May 2, 2013, Burch made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Bray Wyatt.
– After the match with Wyatt, Burch was used as a enhancement talent until being released by the WWE on April 30, 2014.
– June 15, 2014, England’s Calling (Stone & Joel Redman) defeated The Kartel for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.
– October 25th, Stone competed in the SWE Royal Rumble.
– October 26th, Stone defeated John Klinger for the IPW:UK Title.
– November 23rd, Stone defeated Sha Samuels for the vacant WWL Title.
– December 6th, Stone lost the IPW:UK Title to John Klinger.
– April 12, 2015, Stone competed in the WXW Xtreme War Royal Rumble.
– May 2nd, The Sons of the Atlantic (Stone & Jody Kristofferson) defeated The MM’s (Solo & Napalm Bomb) for the WXW Tag Team Titles.
– August 29th, The Sons of the Atlantic lost the WXW Tag Team Titles to Sweet TNT (Johnny Velvet & TNT Mottley).
– September 15th, Stone defeated Jesus De Leon for the NWA FUW Flash Title.
– October 10th, Stone competed in the ACW Southern Stampede Rumble.
– November 21st, The Sons of the Atlantic competed in the WXW Samoan Cup Tag Team Tournament.
– January 2, 2016, Stone won the USWA Jax Wrestle Bowl ’16.
– April 8th, Stone competed in the FIP Florida Rumble.
– May 28th, Stone defeated Donovan Danhausen for the FIP Florida Heritage Title.
– December 27th, Stone defeated Jimmy Rave for the GWC Title.
– January 7, 2017, Stone won the vacant PPW Platinumweight Title in a 4-Way.
– January 14th, Burch competed in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.
– February 12th, Stone competed in the FEST Love Cup.
– April 2nd, Stone lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Jon Davis.
– April 22nd, Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated the Ealy Brothers (Uriel & Gabriel) at a NXT House Show.
– June 23rd, Burch lost to Lorcan on NXT.
– July 12th, Burch defeated Lorcan on NXT.
– October 4th, Burch & Lorcan lost to Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli on NXT.
– October 5th, Stone lost to Tama Tonga at MLW One Shot.
– November 18th, Stone defeated Alex Chamberlain for the RONIN Title.
– November 19th, Stone lost the GWC Title to Chip Day.
– November 29th, Burch & Lorcan lost to the Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam) on NXT.
– January 9, 2018, Stone & Aaron Epic became the inaugural PW2.0 Tag Team Champions.
– February 18th, Stone competed in the PWX Battlefield X Rumble.
– March 7th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’18.
– April 7th, Burch & Lorcan challenged Jaka & Chris Dickinson for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.
– May 9th, Burch, Lorcan & Pete Dunne defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) on NXT.
– June 16th, Burch & Lorcan challenged The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly & Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
– July 29th, Burch challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.
– August 23rd, Burch & Lorcan defeated Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude on NXT.
– November 15th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Mighty (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) on NXT.
– January 3, 2019, Burch & Lorcan defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel on NXT.
– January 27th, Burch & Lorcan challenged Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.
– February 20th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.
– May 18th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Undisputed Era on NXT.
– June 1st, Burch & Lorcan competed in a 4-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.
– June 12th, Burch & Lorcan challenged The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.
– August 15th, Burch & Lorcan defeated The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) on NXT.
– September 24th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Tony Nese & Drew Gulak on 205 Live.
– September 25th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) on NXT.
– October 6th, Burch & Lorcan competed in the wXw Tag Team Festival ’19.
– October 11th, Burch & Lorcan defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese on 205 Live.
– October 26th, Burch challenged Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Title.
– November 29th, Burch defeated Greg Williams on 205 Live.
– January 3, 2020, Burch lost to Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.