Chris Jericho Auctions Off Wrestle Kingdom Shirt to Benefit Australia
Chris Jericho has announced that he will auction off the t-shirt he wore at Wrestle Kingdom 14, with the proceeds going to the relief efforts for the wildfires in Australia. At this time, the highest bid is $2,175.00 AU.
Today @IAmJericho spoke to myself and @RobbieEagles_ about the devastating fires . Chris really wanted to help out all his fans in #Australia affected by these events, and has dontanted his WK14 ring worn T-shirt. ALL of the money will be donated https://t.co/khJAnqUdyt pic.twitter.com/1ma8sFbPIO
— Gino 'Juicy' Gambino (@MrGinoGambino) January 6, 2020