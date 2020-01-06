Chris Jericho Auctions Off Wrestle Kingdom Shirt to Benefit Australia

Jan 6, 2020 - by James Walsh

Chris Jericho has announced that he will auction off the t-shirt he wore at Wrestle Kingdom 14, with the proceeds going to the relief efforts for the wildfires in Australia. At this time, the highest bid is $2,175.00 AU.

