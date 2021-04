Chikara parts ways with Rory Gulak over sexual claim

CHIKARA has parted ways with Rory Gulak after evidence arose suggesting that has he is a pedophile.

Gulak allegedly slept with under age people and was caught with child pornography. All this after he subtweeted back in August about sexual harassment.

Rory Gulak is the younger brother of former Cruiserweight champion and Smackdown roster member Drew Gulak.