AS I SEE IT 1/6: 2019 reviewed…and thoughts on toxic online fandom

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on Facebook

Happy New Year from AS I SEE IT and from PWBTS!

In 2019, PWBTS.com had 769,023 page views from 97 nations and territories (in order of frequency): United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Ireland, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Belgium, South Africa, Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Mexico, Italy, Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Spain, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Ukraine, Serbia, Austria, Aruba, Sweden, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Botswana, Colombia, Denmark, Pakistan, Thailand, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bangladesh, Bahamas, Switzerland, Dominican Republic, Greece, Guyana, Jamaica, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad & Tobago, Bahrain, Chile, Costa Rica, Hungary, Iraq, Iran, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Palestine, Romania, Slovakia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla, Argentina, Bolivia, Dominica, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Guam, Croatia, Kenya, Cambodia, Kuwait, Cayman Islands, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Morocco, Montenegro, Myanmar (Burma), Mongolia, Malta, Maldives, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Zambia.

PWBTS on Facebook also had 53,600 engagements and 911 page likes from 43 countries. Thanks to all of you for reading the daily updates posted on Facebook and on the website.

PWBTS also did its annual reporting on indies helping for the Holidays with the following final numbers:

* At least $142,867 in cash donations for community based organizations helping those suffering homelessness or domestic violence, suffering from cancer, heart disease, the effects of accidents, for veterans charities, and many other community efforts.

* 6,037 pounds (that’s over THREE TONS) of canned and non-perishable foods collected for area food banks, community organizations, plus an additional 700 pounds of dog and cat food collected for local shelters

* 112 winter coats, five plus bags of clothes, 100 sets of socks, winter gloves, scarves and hand warmers gathered

* 8,000 toys collected for Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, and other similar local and regional programs.

Meanwhile, as 2019 ended, we saw Wednesday Night Wars taken to an entirely different level with toxic fandom on social media. If you go on any wrestling related social media site, you see all out name calling wars between AEW überfans (aka what WWE sees as the stereotypical Internet smart mark) and “Vincels” (WWE equivalents of the same, as if fundamentalists defending their religion), with attacks back and forth between both sides.

In these social media wars, one promotion’s style is seen as the best thing on Earth; and the other’s is either glorified backyarders slinging off of a money mark who do nothing but do high spots and bad comedy, or is full of idiotic scripted skits and a boring in ring style with the same talent wrestling the same talent match after match. And yes, I’ve seen those actual comments on social media and a lot worse.

These social media wars are bad enough that even Cody Rhodes acknowledged it during a podcast interview during the Holidays.

First, Rhodes brought up who I referred to above as the “Vincels”: “I’ve tried to kind of learn from it and study it, there’s a logic to both sides of this big deep divided argument. Whether there’s a little bit of fear from long time WWE fans or whether there’s kind of a dislike of the bold personalities because we’ve done some really bold things…lLike the breaking the throne [at Double or Nothing] and we are taking little fun jabs…..like Jericho does in this promos here and there.”

But he quickly brought up AEW überfans as well: “On the other side of it, there’s AEW super fans who are kind of overly protective, and sometimes are being too generous to us. Because obviously we’re gonna slip up and make mistakes. If you’re ever to put all those people in a room together with their NXT shirts and their AEW shirts I’m sure they would get along just fine because they’re wrestling fans…. our fan base really does need to make better efforts I think to suggest to get along.”

But they aren’t the only ones in wrestling. As I said over the last few months, there are those (including those who ought to know better) that attack well known indy and hardcore promotions as “outlaw mud shows” and their talent that old all purpose chestnut: “backyarders”. In short, they are people who are supposed to be fans of the wrestling business, its very backbone, who seem to spend more time attacking it than supporting it.

This doesn’t just happen among professional wrestling fans, either. Science fiction fans can be just as bad. For example, there are the fans of the longtime BBC/BBC America sci-fi classic Doctor Who. The show has a plot device called regeneration where the Doctor’s life “ends” after 3-5 year runs, allowing for new actors to play the title role. The current Doctor is played by actress Jodie Whitaker, the first female to play the Doctor.

But there are toxic fans who are OK with the show concept of the Doctor…an alien with two hearts (and multiple lives) who flies in a telephone booth bigger on the inside than outside that can travel in violation of space and time… and defeat all manner of alien evil….but apparently can’t deal with that Doctor being a woman. They yell endlessly on social media, claiming BBC has ruined “their show” by “playing social justice warriors”, trying to be “woke”, being politically correct, and a hundred other things.

Then there are toxic Star Wars fans…’nuff said. You get the point.

Look, I’m a wrestling fan who took part of two summers to go on SMW Fanweeks, watching Southern style wrestling on front of crowds that still believed. But I’m also the wrestling fan that practically lived at the ECW Arena a lot of weekends from 1993 to 2001.

I’m the wrestling fan who has watched indies of every shape, size, and description…. watched them in high school gyms, warehouses, converted K-Marts, and even in parking lots so hot my chair was actually sinking into the asphalt. I watched my share of WWF, WCW, UWF, World Class, Puerto Rico, all the way to TNA and Lucha Underground. I watch New Japan Pro Wrestling and had a lump in my throat this weekend as Jushin Thunder Liger, the most groundbreaking talent of his generation, walked away with his mask. I pretty much watch and have watched them all.

Yes, I’ve got my wrestling preferences, too. If you’ve read this blog over the last 20 plus years, you know what they are.

But I think of wrestling much the same as food. I’m into Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean foods, and seafood…a lot. But I love my cheesesteaks and hoagies and nachos and Buffalo wings too.

The analogy is this: I’m not much into Indian food, but I don’t go on social media saying Indian food “isn’t real cuisine”, or claiming it’s “nothing but potatoes and spice”, or think all Indian restaurants should be shut down, or something equally ridiculous. But in a very real sense, that’s what too many wrestling fans are doing these days on social media…and kept right on doing as 2019 came to an end.

Let’s start by making a New Year’s resolution to stop saying: “this isn’t wrestling” and encourage others to do the same. That might be a start. Further, let’s hope 2020 brings more excitement, variety, and surprises (of a good kind) for PWBTS to report on and me to talk about in this blog; along with bigger crowds for every promotion; and a LOT less social media conflict between fans who should be united on wanting a better product of every variety…

Until next time….