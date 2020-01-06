AEW coming to Denver and Salt Lake City in March for Dynamite

AEW will be running Denver for the first time in March with a show taking place at the 1STBANK Center, technically located in Broomfield, Colorado. The 1STBANK Center is a 6,500-seater multi-purpose arena, close to the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and is one of those smaller arenas that AEW seem to be booking a lot lately.

The March 11 show will be in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Maverik Center. The Maverick Center is double in size of the 1STBANK Center, an arena that holds 12,600 seats. It’s also not technically located in SLC but rather in West Valley City, but AEW is marketing the show as being in Salt Lake City.

Tickets for the March 4 and March 11 Dynamite shows go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 10AM MST at AEWTix.com. Tickets start from $20 each.