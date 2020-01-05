WWE Supershow Live Event Results – January 4, 2020 – Cape Girardeau, Missouri

1. Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins

-After the match, AOP attack Owens but Samoa Joe makes the save.

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) defeated Lacey Evans

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

4. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan and The Miz

5. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Big E, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns (w/Kofi Kingston) defeated King Corbin and The Revival