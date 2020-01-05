Trent Seven

Real Name: Ben Webb

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 216 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 1, 1981

From: Wolverhampton, West Midlands (England)

Pro Debut: 2009

Trained By: Self-taught

Finishing Move: Seven Stars Lariat

Biography

– Seven is credited for training tag team partner Tyler Bate.

– January 16, 2010, Seven challenged Clint Margera for the FCP Title.

– August 15th, Seven won a 3-Way that included Clint Margera & Zak Martinez for the vacant FCP Title.

– October 10th, Seven retained the FCP Title against Kyle O’Reilly.

– December 12th, Seven won the FCP Infinity Trophy ’10.

– January 29, 2011, Seven defended the FCP Title against Dan Ryder.

– March 4th, Seven retained the FCP Title once again by facing Sami Callihan.

– May 27th, Seven retained the FCP Title against MK McKinnan.

– July 15th, Seven challenged Davey Richards for the ROH Title.

– September 23rd, Seven defended the FCP Title against Sami Callihan.

– November 25th, Seven lost the FCP Title in a 3-Way Ladder Match to Eddie Edwards.

– April 14, 2012, Seven competed in the CZW Best of the Best 11.

– December 7th, Seven competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’12.

– December 1, 2013, Seven competed in the ASCA Super 8 Cup II.

– December 13th, Seven defeated Mark Haskins for the FCP Infinity Trophy ’13.

– September 6, 2015, Seven, Daniel Moloney & Tyler Bate competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’15.

– November 20th, Seven competed in the Tetsujin Shoot Style Tournament.

– December 4th, Seven competed in the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’15.

– December 5th, Seven lost to Jimmy Havoc in the Final of the ASCA Super 8 Cup III.

– January 24, 2016, Seven competed in the ICW 30-Man Square Go.

– February 5th, Seven challenged Trevor Lee for the TNA X-Division Title.

– April 24th, Seven challenged Big Damo for the ICW Championship.

– July 8th, Seven competed against Sami Callihan for the vacant FCP Title.

– August 7th, Seven challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the RevPro British Title.

– August 21st, Moustache Mountain (Seven & Tyler Bate) won the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles in a 4-Way Double Elimination.

– September 3rd, Moustache Mountain & Dasher Hatfield competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’16.

– September 25th, British Strong Style (Seven & Pete Dunne) defeated The London Riots (Rob Lynch & James Davis) for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.

– October 2nd, Moustache Mountain competed in the wXw Tag Team League ’16.

– November 20th, Seven challenged Wolfgang for the ICW Title in a Steel Cage.

– November 25th, Seven lost to Travis Banks in the final of the FCP Infinity Trophy Tournament ’16.

– November 27th, Seven competed in a 7-Way for the vacant PROGRESS Championship.

– December 30th, British Strong Style defended the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– January 15, 2017, Seven competed in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

– February 1st, Seven challenged Tyler Bate for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– February 5th, Seven defeated Wolfgang for the ICW Title.

– February 12th, Seven retained the ICW Title against Jimmy Havoc.

– February 19th, Seven retained the ICW Title against Wolfgang.

– March 10th, Seven defended the ICW Title against Jordan Devlin.

– March 31st, Seven challenged Matt Riddle for the PROGRESS Atlas Title.

– April 15th, Moustache Mountain competed in the FCP Dream Tag Team Invitational ’17.

– April 16th, Seven lost the ICW Title to Joe Coffey.

– May 19th, Seven challenged Travis Banks for the FCP Title.

– May 27th, Seven competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16.

– June 9th, Seven challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– June 25th, British Strong Style lost the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles to CCK (Kid Lykos & Chris Brookes).

– July 9th, British Strong Style defeated CCK for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles.

– July 23rd, British Strong Style defended the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson).

– August 24th, Seven & Bate lost to Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly on NXT.

– September 3rd, British Strong Style (Seven, Bate & Dunne) won the CHIKARA King of Trios ’17.

– September 10th, British Strong Style lost the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles to CCK in a Ladder Match.

– October 14th, Seven competed in the MCW Melbourne City Invitational Tournament ’17.

– October 15th, Seven won the Wrestling GO! 24/7 Watermelon Title 2x before ultimately losing it to Kai Drake.

– October 23rd, Moustache Mountain defeated The Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim) for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– November 17th, Seven & Bate defeated Dunne & Mark Andrews on NXT.

– December 8th, Moustache Mountain defended the RevPro British Tag Team Titles against Zack Gibson & Josh Bodom.

– January 20, 2018, Moustache Mountain lost the RevPro British Tag Team Titles to Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki).

– March 7th, Seven lost to Velveteen Dream on NXT.

– April 1st, Moustache Mountain won the FCP Tag Team Titles & the Dream Tag Team Invitational ’18.

– April 8th, Moustache Mountain challenged The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– April 21st, Seven competed in the MCW Ballroom Brawl ’18.

– June 19th, Moustache Mountain defeated The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– June 21st, Moustache Mountain lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to The Undisputed Era.

– July 27th, Moustache Mountain lost the FCP Tag Team Titles to CCK in a 4-Way Elimination.

– July 28th, Seven defeated Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– July 29th, Moustache Mountain defeated Huxley & Sam Gradwell on NXT UK.

– August 18th, Moustache Mountain challenged The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 25th, Seven lost to Zack Gibson on NXT UK.

– September 30th, Seven defeated Doug Williams for the PROGRESS Atlas Title.

– October 6th, Moustache Mountain defeated Le Tabarnak de Team (Thomas Dubois & Mathieu St-Jacques) for the IWS Tag Team Titles.

– October 13th, Seven lost to Joe Coffey on NXT UK.

– October 26th, Seven competed in the FCP Infinity Tournament ’18.

– November 9th, Seven retained the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Zack Gibson.

– December 8th, Seven retained the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Dan Moloney.

– January 12, 2019, Moustache Mountain competed against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) to become the inaugural WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

– January 13th, Moustache Mountain defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel on NXT UK.

– January 25th, Seven defeated Shane Thorne on NXT UK.

– February 20th, Moustache Mountain competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.

– February 24th, Seven defended the PROGRESS Atlas Title against Timothy Thatcher.

– March 16th, British Strong Style defeated The Kings of the North (Bonesaw, Dunkan Disorderly & Damien Corvin) for the OTT Tag Team Titles.

– April 6th, Moustache Mountain defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews on NXT UK.

– April 19th, Moustache Mountain defeated The Wild Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– May 5th, Seven lost the PROGRESS Atlas Title to WALTER in a unification match that also included the PROGRESS Title.

– June 14th, Moustache Mountain defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) on NXT.

– June 16th, Seven lost to WALTER on NXT UK.

– September 28th, Moustache Mountain defeated Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Chris Brookes) for the FCP Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Seven defeated Noam Dar on NXT UK.

– October 25th, Seven competed in the FCP Infinity Tournament ’19.

– November 15th, Seven defeated Kona Reeves on NXT UK.

– December 21st, Moustache Mountain challenged The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) for the ATTACK! Tag Team Titles.