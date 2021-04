NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 Results – January 5, 2020 – Tokyo, Japan

Preshow – NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship – Gauntlet Match:

EVIL, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI defeated Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi (c), Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Robbie Eagles, Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

1. Jyushin Thunder Liger’s Retirement Match

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee defeated Jyushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano (w/Yoshiaki Fujiwara)

2. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

YOH and SHO (w/Rocky Romero) defeated Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c)

3. British Heavyweight Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated SANADA

4. IWGP United States Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) defeated Juice Robinson

5. NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Hirooki Goto defeated KENTA (c)

6. Jay White (w/Gedo) defeated Kota Ibushi

7. Singles Match; if Tanahashi wins, he earns an AEW World Championship Match

Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

8. IWGP Heavyweight Championship/IWGP Intercontinental Championship – Double Gold Dash

Tetsuya Naito (c-Intercontinental) defeated Kazuchika Okada (c-Heavyweight)