Match announced for this week’s NXT

Jan 5, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
It’s CHAMPIONS vs. CHAMPIONS in the first round of the #DustyClassic this Wednesday as the #WWENXT Tag Team Champions @thebobbyfish & @korcombat of the #UndisputedEra take on the #NXTUK Tag Team Champions @markcoffey90 & @wolfgangyoung_ of #GALLUS!
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:54am PST
