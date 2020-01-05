Marcel Barthel

Real Name: Marcel Barthel

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 8, 1990

From: Hannover, Niedersachsen (Germany)

Pro Debut: March 1, 2008

Trained By: Axel Dieter, Christian Eckstein & Karsten Kretschmer

Finishing Move: Landungsbrücken

Biography

– Barthel is also known as Axel Dieter Jr. which comes from his father’s ring name Axel Dieter making him a second generation wrestler.

– April 5, 2008, Dieter competed in the PWA King of Kutenholz Tournament.

– November 22, Dieter competed in the CWN Norddeutschland Cup ’08.

– March 14, 2009, Dieter challenged Chaos for the DPW Title.

– Dieter wrestled frequently with Da Mack and went by Hot & Spicy collectively.

– September 26th, Dieter challenged Kool Krede for the DPW Lightweight Title.

– November 6th, Dieter competed in the PWN Buckhorn Wrestling Cup.

– December 12, 2010, Dieter defeated Da Mack in a Ladder Match for the vacant NFC First Fighter Title.

– March 4, 2011, Dieter competed in the PWF Wrestling Rumble.

– May 14th, Dieter won the TopCatch Junior Champion Cup.

– June 18th, Dieter retained the NFC First Fighter Title against Rene Cardinal.

– October 18th, Dieter won the PWF Nordeuropäische Wrestling Meisterschaft Title by defeating Chaos.

– February 24, 2012, Dieter defended the renamed PWF North-European Title against Tito Santana.

– March 3rd, Dieter defeated Da Mack for the International NCW Cruiserweight Title.

– August 25th, Dieter competed in the EWP Royal Rumble.

– October 19th, Dieter competed in the PWF 14-Man Royal Rumble.

– December 1st, Dieter lost the International NCW Cruiserweight Title to Leon van Gasteren in a 3-Way.

– February 2, 2013, Dieter lost the PWF North-European Title to Heimo Ukonselkä.

– June 29th, Dieter won the EWP Royal Rumble.

– July 6th, Dieter competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top 30-Man Battle Royal.

– September 28th, Hot and Spicy defeated Big Van Walter & Michael Kovac for the EWP Tag Team Titles.

– November 16th, Hot and Spicy defeated The AUTsiders (Big Van Walter & Robert Dreissker) for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– December 7th, Hot and Spicy retained the wXw Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– January 18, 2014, Hot and Spicy retained the wXw Tag Team Titles against Kazuki Hashimoto & Ryuichi Kawakami.

– February 22nd, Hot and Spicy defended the wXw Tag Team Titles against Calamari Catch Club (Jonathan Gresham & Chris Brookes).

– March 8th, Hot and Spicy won the GSW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– March 15th, Hot and Spicy lost the wXw Tag Team Titles against Matt Striker & Trent Beretta.

– March 16th, Hot and Spicy defeated Beretta & Striker for the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– April 13th, Dieter won the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’14.

– May 31st, Dieter competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top 25-Man Battle Royal.

– June 21st, Dieter competed in the GBP Junior Heavyweight Cup ’14.

– June 22nd, Dieter won the GBP Great Bear Grand Title in a 12-Man Elimination.

– July 12th, Hot and Spicy lost the GSW Tag Team Titles to Michael Kovac & Absolute Andy.

– October 3rd, Dieter competed in the AMBITION 5 Tournament.

– October 18th, Hot and Spicy lost the wXw Tag Team Titles to French Flavour (Peter Fischer & Lucas Di Leo).

– February 14, 2015, Dieter retained the Great Bear Grand Title against Chris Brookes.

– February 28th, Dieter won the wXw Four Nations Cup.

– March 7th, Dieter competed in the AMBITION 6 Tournament.

– March 8th, Dieter lost in the final of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’15 to Tommy End.

– June 20th, Dieter competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– November 14th, Dieter retained the Great Bear Grand Title against Jack Gallagher.

– March 12, 2016, Dieter competed in the AMBITION 7 Tournament.

– March 13th, Dieter lost in the final of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’16 to Zack Sabre Jr.

– June 4th, Dieter competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top ’16.

– December 10th, Dieter defeated Marty Scurll for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title.

– February 3rd, Dieter retained the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title against Jurn Simmons.

– March 11th, Dieter lost the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title to Jurn Simmons.

– April 29th, Hot and Spicy lost the EWP Tag Team Titles to Matt Cross & Chris Colen.

– June 22nd, Barthel made his NXT debut in a losing effort to Roderick Strong at a NXT House Show.

– July 28th, Barthel defeated Nick Miller at a NXT House Show.

– March 9, 2018, Barthel challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– April 8th, Barthel challenged Austin Theory for the WWN Title.

– May 3rd, Barthel challenged Adam Cole for the NXT North American Title.

– June 9th, Barthel challenged Adam Cole for the NXT North American Title.

– July 18th, Barthel lost to Keith Lee on NXT.

– November 24th, Barthel defeated Mark Andrews on NXT UK.

– January 12, 2019, Aichner & Barthel defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster on NXT UK.

– February 7th, Aichner & Barthel challenged War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– February 20th, Aichner & Barthel competed in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’19.

– March 9th, Dieter competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’19.

– April 4th, Aichner competed in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

– April 19th, Aichner & Barthel aided WALTER in his title defense against Pete Dunne that would turn into the formation of the faction Imperium which has been credited for June due to the tapings of the show itself.

– April 20th, Imperium defeated British Strong Style (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven & Pete Dunne) on NXT UK.

– June 16th, Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) defeated Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley on NXT UK.

– July 19th, Imperium defeated The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– September 1st, Imperium defeated Harry Green & Danny Jones on NXT UK.

– September 25th, Imperium (Aichner, Barthel & Alexander Wolfe) lost to Kushida & Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) on NXT.

– October 4th, Imperium defeated The Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) on NXT UK.

– October 12th, Imperium challenged The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– November 8th, Imperium lost to Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) on WWE Monday Night RAW.

– November 15th, Imperium competed against Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey) & Ilja Dragunov to a Double Count Out.

– November 16th, Imperium challenged Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– November 24th, Imperium competed in the WWE Survivor Series Tag Team Battle Royal

– At When Worlds Collide 2020, Imperium (Aichner, Barthel, Wolfe & WALTER) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

– On May 13, Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) defeated Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher to win the NXT Tag Team Titles

– On June 17, Imperium defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Imperium defeated The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles