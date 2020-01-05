Jericho defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14

AEW World champion Chris Jericho got his first victory at Wrestle Kingdom today when he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jericho carried the AEW World title with him as the stipulation of this match was that if Tanahashi wins, he would get an AEW title shot in the future. But those dreams were dashed after Jericho made Tanahashi tap out after he locked him in the Liontamer.

In the post-match conference, Jericho indicated that he wants the two companies to work together in the future. “The forbidden door is closed, but I don’t think it needs to be closed,” Jericho told the media.

AEW and NJPW don’t have a working relationship, something that fans are eagerly hoping for. Two of AEW’s biggest stars – Jericho and Moxley – both have deals in their contract that allows them to wrestle for NJPW outside the United States.