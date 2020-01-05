First Viewership for Smackdown in 2020

Friday Night Smackdown drew a total of 2,418,000 for the first episode of 2020, off hours 2,467,000 viewers in the first and 2,369,000 viewers in the second hour. The show drew a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic and got beat by Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I. and 20/20. In terms of viewership, Smackdown only beat The CW. Raw beat Smackdown in the ratings for the first time since the beginning of October, getting a few thousand viewers more.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)