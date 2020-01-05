Dave Brown, Memphis Legend, to Call AEW Dark

As previously reported, AEW is set to honor the Legends of Memphis Wrestling on next week’s edition of Dynamite in Southaven, Mississippi. The Legends set to be honored are Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage, Lance Russell, “Hot Stuff” Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, Brian Christopher, Austin Idol, Dave Brown, The Rock & Roll Express, and “Handsome” Jimmy Valiant.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Dave Brown will be announcing AEW Dark with Excalibur next week and will try to call the action as close to Lance Russell as possible.