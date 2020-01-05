Becky Lynch to appear at WWE booth at CES in Las Vegas on January 8

WWE’s Raw Women champion Becky Lynch will be in Las Vegas on January 8 appearing at the WWE booth at CES.

CES – the super popular Consumer Electronics Show – is a yearly gathering in Las Vegas, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center between January 7 and January 10. The WWE booth will be at the Aria hotel rather than at the Convention Center as several hotels on the strip hold several other events during the four-day event.

Lynch will be there taking photos with fans from 2:30PM to 4:30PM. A CES badge is required for entry.

WWE launched the WWE Network at CES in 2014 at the Wynn Hotel, with a presentation featuring Vince McMahon and many of the top WWE Superstars. Last year, WWE Co-President George Barrios and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon both appeared at CES to talk about the company.