Becky Lynch & Kof Kingston Win Wrestler of the Year Awards
Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston took home awards from Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports for 2019. The WWE Public Relations Twitter account noted that Lynch won Female Superstar of the Year by Sports Illustrated, while Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 win was CBS Sports’ Moment of the Year:
.@BeckyLynchWWE named Female Superstar of the Year by @SInow and @TrueKofi's @WrestleMania Championship named Moment of the Year by @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/cNNXK5plmQ
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 3, 2020