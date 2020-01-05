Angel Garza talks about wrestling his cousin Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live

“I felt like a fish in the water. My cousin and I know each other very well, we have been training together for more than ten years and we know all our weaknesses, all our skills. We know each other from head to toe, and I know that every time they see us together in a ring they will witness a very good match. We both have very good boards, we have a lot of cloth to cut from. It comes from family, so believe me I felt like a fish in the water, and whenever we face it they will be good matches.”

source: superluchas.com