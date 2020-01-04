Will Ospreay Appears to Suffer Injury at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Jan 4, 2020 - by James Walsh

Will Ospreay reportedly suffered an injury during his match as part of night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14. PWInsider reports that there is a belief at the show that Ospreay sustained an ankle injury, which may be a broken heel, when he performed the Sasuke Special during his bout with Hiromu Takahashi. 

Takahashi defeated Ospreay to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The outlet reports that the severity of the injury has yet to be officially confirmed. 

