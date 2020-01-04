The Usos return on Smackdown after five-month absence

The Usos made their return on Smackdown on FOX last night, their first appearance on WWE television since late July.

With Daniel Bryan out after an attack by The Fiend, King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler continued their two-on-one attack on Reigns, cuffing him to the ropes and just when they were going to pour dog food on Reigns again, The Usos theme song kicked in. They met Ziggler with a double super kick on the entrance ramp and then delivered another one to Corbin in the ring. Both sporting shorter hair, the two then helped their cousin Roman Reigns up as Smackdown went off the air.

The twins were last seen on WWE TV on the July 29 episode of Raw, four days after after Jimmy got arrested for a DUI. He was found not guilty by a jury last month. Jimmy’s wife Naomi was also taken off TV for a much needed break as well.