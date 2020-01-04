Sal Rinauro

Real Name: Salvatore Rinauro

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 12, 1982

From: Los Angeles, California

Pro Debut: 2000

Trained By: John Phoenix

Finishing Move: Chalupa Crunch

Biography

– Rinauro has went by numerous ring names including: El Chico Loco, Sal Del Rio, Sal the Pizza Boy, Mellow & Kid Xtasy.

– April 11, 2002, Sal challenged Cru Jones for the NWA Television Title.

– March 1, 2003, Sal defeated Slim J for the NWA Wildside Junior Title.

– April 12th, Sal competed in the CZW 29-Man Title Shot of Your Choice Battle Royal.

– July 5th, Sal lost the NWA Wildside Junior Title to Seth Delay.

– November 7th, Sal competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’03.

– September 17, 2004, Sal competed in the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’04.

– September 18th, Sal challenged Jimmy Jacobs for the IWA Mid-South Lightweight Title.

– December 17th, Sal competed in the FIP 19-Man Florida Rumble.

– May 21, 2005, Sal & Seth Delay won a Gauntlet match for the vacant NWA Anarchy Tag Team Titles.

– August 6th, Sal & Delay lost the NWA Anarchy Tag Team Titles to Alabama Attitude (TC Carnage & Adam Roberts).

– The same day Sal & Spanky defeated DP Associates (Jimmy Rave & Eddie Vegas) for the FIP Tag Team Titles.

– August 20th, Sal won a Winner Gets A Contract with ROH 4-Way.

– September 2nd, Sal & Spanky lost the FIP Tag Team Titles to The Heartbreak Express (Sean & Phil Davis).

– October 1st, Sal & Tony Mamaluke defeated BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– December 17th, Sal & Mamaluke lost the ROH Tag Team Titles to Generation Next (Roderick Strong & Austin Aries).

– May 6, 2006, Sal challenged Hayden Young for the NWA Anarchy Television Title.

– May 20th, Sal competed in a 4-Way for the vacant IWA Deep South Title.

– June 9th, Sal challenged Bryan Danielson for the FIP Title.

– December 16th, Sal competed in the FIP Florida Rumble ’06.

– April 21, 2007, Sal challenged Roderick Strong for the FIP Title.

– April 29th, Sal competed in the FIP Southern Stampede 16-Man Bunkhouse Battle Royal.

– May 5th, Sal challenged Mike Quackenbush for the IWA Deep South Title.

– July 13th, Sal competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’07.

– November 9th, Sal defeated Erick Stevens for the FIP Florida Heritage Title.

– December 15th, Sal competed in the NWA 14-Man Mega Rumble.

– February 16, 2008, Sal retained the FIP Florida Heritage Title against Tyler Black.

– April 26th, Sal defended the FIP Florida Heritage Title against Delirious.

– July 19th, Sal defended the FIP Florida Heritage Title against Joey Ryan.

– September 27th, Sal competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’08.

– October 11th, Sal lost the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Chris Jones.

– In March of 2009, Sal became the inaugural PWA Heritage Champion.

– April 19th, Sal won the RPW Cruiserweight Title by defeating Ernest R. Alexander III & J-Rod in a 3-Way.

– June 11th, Sal defeated Tex Monroe for the GCW Interstate Title.

– August 29th, Sal lost the PWA Heritage Title to Chip Day in a Two out of Three Falls Match.

– October 3rd, Sal competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup ’09.

– April 8, 2010, Sal lost the GCW Interstate Title to Mike Kross.

– May 6th, Sal would defeat Mike Kross to regain the GCW Interstate Title.

– June 10th, Sal lost the GCW Interstate Title to Ric King.

– October 2, 2011, Sal competed in a 20-Man Gauntlet for the vacant NWA RPW Title.

– April 4, 2015, The Chosen Two (Sal & Nigel Sherrod) defeated The Southern Cross (Trevor Aeon & Shane Marx) for the PWA Tag Team Titles.

– June 19th, Sal lost to Drew Adler for the vacant AWN Title.

– July 18th, The Chosen Two lost the PWA Tag Team Titles to Rick Michaels & Iceberg.

– September 18th, Sal challenged Stunt Marshall for the AWN Heritage Title.

– May 26, 2016, Sal & Fry Daddy defeated Leon McMichael & Shane Curtis for the AWN Tag Team Titles.

– November 19th, Sal & Drew Adler lost in the SFCW Tag Team Title Tournament Final to Adrian Hawkins & Bobby Moore.

– December 10th, Sal competed in the PWA 25-Man Rumble Royal.

– March 4, 2017, Sal competed in the 30-Man Scenic City Rumble.

– August 26th, Sal competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.

– October 7th, Sal challenged Austin Theory for the PWA Heritage Title.

– November 25th, Sal competed in a 4-Way for the PWA Heritage Title.

– January 13, 2018, Sal challenged Adrian Hawkins for the SFCW Title.

– June 16th, Sal defeated Kevin Blue for the PWA Heritage Title.

– November 3rd, Sal retained the PWA Heritage Title against Ashton Starr.

– January 5, 2019, Sal lost the PWA Heritage Title to Brad Cash.

– February 2nd, Sal defeated Brad Cash for the PWA Heritage Title.

– March 16th, Sal retained the PWA Heritage Title against Ace Haven.

– April 19th, Sal competed in the PSW Trinity Challenge Cup ’19.

– May 18th, Sal lost the PWA Heritage Title to Shane Marx.

– May 25th, Sal defeated Griff Garrison for the Anarchy Triple Crown Title.

– August 9th, Sal competed in the SHW Rumble Jack.

– August 10th, Sal defended the Anarchy Triple Crown Title in a 3-Way Steel Cage.

– On NWA Powerrr #1, Sal & Billy Buck lost to the Dawsons (Zane & Dave).

– On NWA Powerrr #2, Sal & Jordan Kingsley lost to Mr. Anderson & Colt Cabana.

– October 4th, The Embassy (Sal, Jimmy Rave & Prince Nana) competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– October 12, Sal retained the Anarchy Triple Crown Title in a Ladder Match against Griff Garrison.

– On NWA Powerrr #10, Sal alongside CW Anderson lost a 3-Way to Zicky Dice.

– On NWA Powerrr #12, Sal lost a Submission Match to Aron Stevens.

– December 28th, Sal lost the Anarchy Triple Crown Title in a Two out of Three Falls Match to Griff Garrison.