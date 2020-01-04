Photo: Hogan returns to the gym after surgery

Jan 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Hulk Hogan posted a new picture of himself as he rehabs from his latest back surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer, who underwent his 10th back surgery6 in November, noted that he’s back to training and teased a WrestleMania appearance: 

