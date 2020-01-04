Moxley wins the IWGP United States title at Wrestle Kingdom 14

AEW’s Jon Moxley is once again the IWGP United States champion after he defeated Lance Archer earlier today in a Texas death match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The finish came after Moxley hit a Death Rider through the tables outside and Archer failed to respond after the count of ten. The only way to win was either through submission or a ten count knockout. Moxley will now defend the title against Juice Robinson on tomorrow’s second night of Wrestle Kingdom.

This is Moxley’s second reign as IWGP United States champion after he won the title from Juice Robinson in July of last year at the Best of the Super Juniors finals at the Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. But in October of last year the title was declared vacant by NJPW after Moxley was unable to travel to Japan for the King of Pro Wrestling event due to typhoon Hagibis which has wrecked havoc in the country. Archer eventually won the vacant title from Robinson.

Chris Jericho will also wrestle tomorrow on the show.