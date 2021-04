Joe Galli

– Galli is known for his work for NWA, CWFH & Championship Wrestling from Arizona.

– Galli has been a reporter for News 4 San Antonio, Palm Springs, Poconos & Toledo.

– Galli won a Emmy covering devastating wildfires.

– Galli graduated from California State University.

– Galli is currently a on-screen personality, commentator & Interviewer for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).