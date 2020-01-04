Former WWE champion Sheamus also returns on Smackdown

It was a night of many returns on Smackdown yesterday as former WWE champion Sheamus also made his presence felt.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since April 2019 after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a condition which puts pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine and an injury which most often occurs in the lower back and the neck.

The Irish star is back to his old look and took out Chad Gable with the Brogue Kick after fans thought he came out to save him from a double team by The Revival. Sheamus’ return has been hyped for the past couple of weeks on Smackdown, with the 41-year-old looking as good as ever.