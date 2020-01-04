David Marquez

– Marquez is the President & CEO of David Marquez Productions, Inc.

– Marquez is the owner of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH) where he promotes, produces and is director towards the events.

– Marquez has also been a part of Fight! On Fite, Championship Wrestling from Arizona, WCW, WWE, XPW, ROH, WSX, & helped New Japan open the original NJPE US Dojo.

– Marquez bought Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in 2017.

– Marquez is currently a Interviewer & ring announcer for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).