Could Matt Hardy Be AEW Bound?

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, speculation was had as to what WWE stars may appear in AEW once their WWE contracts expire. One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his Youtube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April. Free agent Marty Scurll, who has a documented relationship with the Elite, released a photo of Harper teasing a role in his ROH stable Villain Enterprises.

The Revival were also mentioned as a team who may be leaving since their contracts are up this year and they have yet to re-sign. Wilder and Dawson have taken subtle shots with AEW’s Young Bucks for years, with Nick Jackson promising that one day they would in fact meet in the ring.