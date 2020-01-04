Claim: McMahon Attended RAW For the Lana/Lashley Wedding Alone

On the latest episode of The Jerry Lawler Show, Lawler revealed that Vince McMahon showed up to Raw so that he wouldn’t miss the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding segment. As previously reported, McMahon was not at Raw earlier in the day, nor were Triple H or Kevin Dunn. However, McMahon showed up right as the show started, and Lawler said that was specifically so he could be there for the wedding angle that served as the main event.

Highlights from the comments are below:

On Vince McMahon not being at Raw and Smackdown several times recently: “Here’s something that a lot of people don’t realize, too. I’ll give this little bit of backstage info about this. This thing was so good, it was gonna be so highly anticipated by everybody backstage especially. Vince had some really important meetings — he doesn’t do this often, but lately, I think with the upcoming XFL about to start and all that sort of stuff, Vince has been torn in so many different directions. And he’s missed several Raws, and he’s missed several SmackDowns, in the past few weeks. And he actually left Hartford, CT at 2:00 in the afternoon, and everybody thought he was gone. Vince has his own office there, and he told everybody he had to leave at 2:00. He left, the limousines took him out.”

On McMahon showing back up to see the wedding: “We even went from the Talent Relations, I dress in the Talent Relations office with Mark Carrano and those guys. And so we moved the Talent Relations office into Vince’s office. So we moved all our stuff over into his bigger, nicer office, where we had more room and we’re all sitting there. And about — I don’t know, about 5:30 or so, somebody comes in and says, ‘Hey, Vince is on his way back, he doesn’t want to miss the wedding!’ So, he came all the [way back], and all of a sudden we’re in the back. We’re grabbing up all of our stuff. We had to put his office back together, so he wouldn’t know that we’d stolen his office from him. And so — but yeah, Vince came back just to make sure he was there for the wedding. So, it was great.”