Austin Idol

Real Name: Michael McCord

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 26, 1949

From: Tampa, Florida

Resides: Greenville, South Carolina

Pro Debut: 1972

Retired: 1998

Trained By: Midwest Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Las Vegas Leglock



Biography

– Other Ring names used by Idol include: Dennis McCord, Mike McCord, Super Texan, Black Diamond, Mr. Gulf Coast & Mr. Las Vegas. His nickname is the Universal Heartthrob.

– McCord graduated from Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida.

– McCord debuted in 1972 as Dennis McCord as Dennis McCord then transitioned into Iron Mike McCord, a powerlifting superheavyweight

– McCord is one of many wrestlers to be managed by Lou Albano, Jimmy Hart, Paul E. Dangerously & Eddie Sturgill.

– After retiring from professional wrestling, McCord worked as a real estate buyer and investor.

– Idol returned to professional wrestling in 2017 as a manager.

– December 1, 1972, McCord & Jimmy Golden became the inaugural WCW Austra-Asian Tag Team Champions.

– July 9, 1973, McCord challenged Pedro Morales for the WWWF Title.

– November 15th, McCord challenged Pedro Morales for the WWWF Title.

– January 14, 1974, McCord & Larry Hennig challenged Dean Ho & Tony Garea for the WWWF Tag Team Titles.

– February 20, 1975, McCord and fellow wrestlers Gary Hart & Bobby Shane were passengers on a Cessna 182 flown by wrestler Buddy Colt, which crashed into Tampa Bay, Florida which killed Shane.

– After being inactive for awhile with 2 broken ankles, McCord emerged with bleach blonde hair & 100 lbs lighter with the new ring name the Universal Heartthrob Austin Idol.

– December 25, 1978, Idol defeated Jerry Lawler for the AWA Southern Title.

– January 15, 1978, Idol lost the AWA Southern Title to Ron Fuller.

– June 20th, Idol defeated Terry Boulder for the NWA Southeastern Title.

– November 22nd, Idol & The Masked Superstar won a Tournament by defeating The Brisco Brothers (Jack & Jerry) for the vacant NWA Georgia Tag Team Titles.

– November 30th, Idol & the Masked Superstar lost the NWA Georgia Tag Team Titles to The Brisco Brothers.

– December 8th, Idol defeated Ray Candy for the NWA Georgia Television Title.

– January 5, 1980, Idol lost the newly named NWA National Television Title to Steve Travis.

– January 12th, Idol defeated Travis for the NWA National Television Title.

– January 27th, Idol lost the NWA National Television Title to Kevin Sullivan.

– March 29th, Idol defeated Mr. Wrestling II for the NWA Georgia Title.

– May 4th, Idol challenged Harley Race for the NWA Championship.

– June 8th, Idol lost the NWA Georgia Title to Baron von Raschke.

– August 4th, Idol & Dutch Mantel defeated Jerry Jarrett & Tojo Yamamoto for the CWA Tag Team Titles.

– October 6th, Idol defeated Billy Robinson for the CWA Title.

– October 20th, Idol lost the CWA Title to Bobby Eaton.

– March 12, 1981, Idol & Mantell lost the CWA Tag Team Titles to Tommy Rich & Bill Dundee.

– January 12, 1982, Idol challenged Jimmy Valiant for the NWA Television Title.

– March 7th, Idol competed in the MLW Cadillac Tournament.

– August 22nd, Idol defeated Jos LeDuc for the NWA Alabama Title.

– September 11th, Idol lost the NWA Alabama Title to Wayne Ferris.

– December 11th, Idol challenged Ric Flair for the NWA Championship.

– May 24, 1983, Idol challenged Ric Flair for the NWA Championship.

– July 25th, Idol & Jerry Lawler defeated The Assassins (Assassin #1 & Assassin #2) for the CWA Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Idol & Lawler lost the CWA Tag Team Titles to The Assassins.

– September 5th, Idol defeated Ken Patera for the AWA International Title.

– September 12th, Idol lost the AWA International Title to Stan Hansen.

– October 3rd, Idol defeated Hansen for the AWA International Title.

– April 23, 1984, Idol lost the AWA International Title to Randy Savage.

– Idol defeated Vic Rain in August of ’84 to become the NWA Southeastern Champion.

– October 12th, Idol challenged Ric Flair for the NWA Championship.

– November 22nd, Idol lost the NWA Southeastern Title to Jimmy Golden.

– June 3, 1985, Idol defeated Jimmy Golden for the NWA Southeastern Title.

– July 15th, Idol lost the NWA Southeastern Title to Adrian Street.

– December 9th, Idol & Jerry Lawler defeated Dutch Mantell & Bill Dundee for the AWA Southern Tag Team Titles.

– February 3, 1987, Idol won the vacant AWA Southern Title.

– April 20th, Idol lost the AWA Southern Title to Jerry Lawler in a Chain Match.

– April 27th, Idol defeated Lawler in a Hair vs. Hair Steel Cage Match for the AWA Southern Title.

– June 8th, Idol lost the AWA Southern Title to Jerry Lawler.