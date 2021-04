#AEW will pay Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling THIS WEDNESDAY in Southaven. Legends being honored include:

Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage

Lance Russell

"Hot Stuff" Eddie & Tommy Gilbert

Brian Christopher

Austin Idol

Dave Brown

The Rock & Roll Express

"Handsome" Jimmy Valiant pic.twitter.com/67qLqJ3ilq

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 4, 2020