May Valentine
Real Name: Mayra Dias Gomes
Date of Birth: December 15, 1987
From: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Pro Debut: 2019
Biography
– Gomes is a author, reporter, model & also media personality.
– As of “2020” Gomes has 3 Novels to her name.
– Gomes participated in a shoot with Playboy Magazine in August 2009.
– Gomes was the poster girl for the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival in 2011.
– Gomes is a former WWE Diva Search Contestant.
– Valentine debuted on the Season 2 premiere of NWA Powerrr by becoming the valet to Royce Isaacs.