May Valentine

Real Name: Mayra Dias Gomes

Date of Birth: December 15, 1987

From: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Pro Debut: 2019

Biography

– Gomes is a author, reporter, model & also media personality.

– As of “2020” Gomes has 3 Novels to her name.

– Gomes participated in a shoot with Playboy Magazine in August 2009.

– Gomes was the poster girl for the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival in 2011.

– Gomes is a former WWE Diva Search Contestant.

– Valentine debuted on the Season 2 premiere of NWA Powerrr by becoming the valet to Royce Isaacs.