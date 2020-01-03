Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) recalls his favorite WWE matches

Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) recalls working with William Regal in WWE:



“My first venture to Qatar was with WWE. It was an incredible tour and we stayed at a luxurious hotel. I ventured out by myself and wandered down to a shopping center and there was beautiful architecture everywhere. That was my first time in the Middle East, not to mention the show which was awesome. I think I wrestled William Regal and it was one of those that we kept going and going. It was a live event so I think it went 15 minutes. It was one of the favorite matches I had while with WWE.”

source: Wrestling Inc.