Lashley says his angle with Lana is to show off “new sides” of himself

“It’s so people can get to know me a little bit more. I’m not that vocal on social media. I think Vince and Paul want people to see the different layers of me to see what Bobby’s about. Let’s see Bobby embarrassed, let’s see Bobby happy, let’s see Bobby pissed off. Let’s see Bobby in all these different moods so that when we do get that match with Brock Lesnar there’s a lot more emotion brought to it, so people can know where I’m coming from.”

source: Sportskeeda