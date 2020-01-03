John Morrison Makes WWE Return on Smackdown After Miz Heel Turn

John Morrison made his return on WWE television on Smackdown, and he appears to be back in Miz’s corner. Morrison appeared in a backstage segment after Miz turned heel, snapping after a loss to Kofi Kingston and attacking Kingston. He then went off on the crowd and went to the back.

When Cathy Kelley went to Miz’s locker room to ask about the attack, Morrison answered the door and said that Miz had nothing left to say tonight.

Morrison signed a five-year deal with WWE in December. He last appeared on WWE television in 2011. During his WWE run, Morrison was part of a long-term team with Miz, holding the WWE Tag Team Championships once and the World Tag Team Championships once.