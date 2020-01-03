“I am disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WM match”

Daniel Bryan Disappointed He And CM Punk Never Had A Wrestlemania Match

During A Recent interview, Bryan was asked about CM Punk’s return to wrestling World by working on WWE Backstage, DB was Asked about The One Time Rumored WM Match that got denied & Hope’s of Punk Return

Daniel Bryan On Hoping Punk Returns:

“I always say it’s always so enticing to come back, as much as you don’t want to. I would hope yes. In the back of my mind and even after he left, I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.”

Punk has made it well known that his goal was to headline WrestleMania but never got the chance. For Bryan, he’s still disappointed that fans did not get to see a match between the two stars at the biggest show of the year.

“Now at this point, he may be past that. I know he’s not big on people putting his name out there saying, ‘Oh, I wanna do this.’ That’s not where I’m coming from with this at all. Just in the back of my head, I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”