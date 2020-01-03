Ashley Vox

Real Name: Ashley Medrano

Height: 5’3”

Weight: 114 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Providence, Rhode Island

Pro Debut: 2014

Trained By: Doug Summers

Finishing Move: Reel Catch

Biography

– Vox is also known as Oceanea & nicknamed Poseidon’s Siren.

– Vox is the sister of Delmi Exo.

– Vox started her career in promotions like NECW, UvT, NAOTW, PVP & LPW to name a few.

– February 6, 2016, Vox competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XII.

– March 18th, Vox challenged Alexxis for the CW Women’s Title.

– April 2nd, Team Sea Stars (Vox & Exo) competed in the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’16.

– April 15th, Vox challenged Davienne for the CW Women’s Title.

– August 20th, Vox challenged Davienne for the LPW Women’s Title.

– November 12th, Vox challenged Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.

– February 4, 2017, Vox competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIII.

– February 24th, Vox challenged Davienne for the CW Women’s Title.

– April 28th, Vox defeated Davienne for the CW Women’s Title.

– May 19th, Vox retained the CW Women’s Title against Luscious Latasha.

– June 9th, Vox retained the CW Women’s Title against Alisha Edwards.

– December 8th, Vox retained the CW Women’s Title against Delmi Exo.

– January 12, 2018, Vox retained the CW Women’s Title against Delmi Exo.

– March 16th, Vox lost the CW Women’s Title to Alexxis.

– April 14th, The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea & Merlok) was defeated in the finals of CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’18.

– June 10th, Vox challenged Willow Nightingale for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– July 27th, Vox competed in the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’18.

– November 8th, Team Sea Stars competed in the DCW Maggie Martinez Memorial Intergender Tag Team Invitational.

– November 10th, Team Sea Stars challenged Baby D & Phoebe for the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.

– November 25th, Team Sea Stars competed in a 3-Way for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– December 7th, Vox competed in the NeoFight Pro Tag Team Title Tournament.

– December 30th, Team Sea Stars competed in the WWR Tournament For Tomorrow ’18.

– February 17, 2019, Team Sea Stars competed in the FEST Love Cup ’19.

– March 30th, Team Sea Stars challenged Cheerleader Melissa & Mercedes Martinez for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– May 3rd, Vox competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– May 10th, Vox challenged MJF for the Limitless World Title.

– May 25th, Team Sea Stars defeated Fun and Sexy (Phoebe & Baby D) for the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.

– July 13th, Team Sea Stars defended the Sabotage Tag Team Titles against The Cool (Kiefer Bartek & Cam Cole).

– August 15th, Vox & Leyla Hirsch challenged SoFlo Unsanctioned (Dynamite DiDi & Rocky Radley) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– August 31st, Team Sea Stars retained the Sabotage Tag Team Titles against Fun and Sexy.

– September 20th, Team Sea Stars challenged The Space Pirates (Space Monkey & Shane Sabre) for the Freelance Tag Team Titles.

– September 30th, Vox made her debut for NWA on their show Powerrr in a losing effort to Allysin Kay on episode #2.

– On NWA Powerrr #4, Vox defeated Marti Belle.

– On NWA Powerrr #5, Vox lost to Thunder Rosa.

– On NWA Powerrr #7, Vox & Allysin Kay lost to Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle.

– October 14th, The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok & Cajun Crawdad) competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– November 2nd, Team Sea Stars defeated Cheerleader Melissa & Mercedes Martinez for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Team Sea Stars retained the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against The Bird and the Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling).

– November 16th, Team Sea Stars defended the Sabotage Tag Team Titles against Slice and Kill (Skylar Slice & Killista).

– December 15th, NWA Powerrr #11, Vox, ODB & Allysin Kay lost to Thunder Rosa, Marti Belle & Melina.