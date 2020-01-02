Von Erich Boys Explain Why They Didn’t Go to WWE

The Dallas Morning News published an article on Ross and Marshall Von Erich carrying on the wrestling legacy of their family. Also, they addressed not pursuing careers in WWE and explained why.

The Von Erichs are currently signed to MLW. Marshall Von Erich stated on signing with the company over a bigger promotion like WWE, “Is wrestling for us? If WWE is the only place to go, then it’s not for us. MLW and Court [Bauer] were like a blessing in disguise for us. We just love the guy.”

Ross Von Erich stated, “Uncle Kerry worked for WWE for awhile. It didn’t turn out so great.” He added on WWE, “We weren’t really sure what direction they wanted to go with us, and our name.”

Marshall Von Erich continued, “We’re going to do what we’re told by the boss, but if he wants us to change our names and we’re under contract… we get into legal issues. We just didn’t want to worry about that stuff. We’re honored to be Von Erichs and we never want that to change.”

Their father, Kevin Von Erich, added on his sons, “Without a doubt, they’re No. 1. The best thing I ever did in my life. Everything they do, I’m their biggest fan. I’m completely captivated.”

The brothers will each be competing in singles matches on January 11 for MLW Zero Hour 2020. Ross will face “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Meanwhile, Marshall is set to face MJF.