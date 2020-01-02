Tasha Steelz

Real Name: Latasha Harris

Height: 5’4″

Weight: ?

Date of Birth: April 3, 1988

From: Bloomfield, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Kevin Knight

Finishing Move: Steelz Kick

Biography

– March 12, 2016, Steelz challenged Izzy Reyes for the IWF Junior Title.

– April 16th, Steelz won a 3-Way between Michele Dee & Erin Winter for the vacant IWF Women’s Title.

– April 23rd, Steelz defended the IWF Women’s Title in a 3-Way rematch.

– May 14th, Steelz challenged Galindo for the IWF American Title.

– June 11th, Steelz retained the IWF Women’s Title against Erin Winter.

– August 6th, Steelz retained the IWF Women’s Title against Karen Q.

– September 10th, Steelz retained the IWF Women’s Title against Michele Dee.

– October 22nd, Steelz competed in the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’16 Tournament.

– November 19th, Steelz retained the IWF Women’s Title against Erin Winter.

– February 25, 2017, Steelz challenged Kacee Carlise for the DCW Women’s Title.

– April 4th, Steelz defeated Brandi Lauren at ROH Supercard of Honor XI.

– May 20th, Steelz challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– June 9th, Steelz challenged Nikki Addams for the WOW Women’s Title.

– August 24th, Steelz challenged Willow Nightingale for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– November 26th, Steelz competed in the WWR Tournament For Tomorrow ’17.

– January 28, 2018, Steelz competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Steelz competed in the VPW Queen of New York ’18.

– May 26th, Steelz competed in a Gauntlet match for the vacant BCP ICONS Title.

– July 21st, Steelz competed in the WWR Greatest Rivals Robin Tournament.

– August 24th, Steelz challenged Skylar for the CW Women’s Title.

– November 16th, Steelz defeated Skylar for the CW Women’s Title.

– December 7th, Steelz retained the CW Women’s Title against Willow Nightingale.

– December 30th, Team Adams (Steelz & Karen Q) competed in the WWR Tournament For Tomorrow ’18.

– January 18, 2019, Steelz competed in a 4-Way for the vacant BCW Women’s Title.

– February 1st, Steelz defended the CW Women’s Title against Luscious Latasha.

– March 15th, Steelz defended the CW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander.

– March 29th, Steelz defended the CW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander.

– April 3rd, Steelz defeated Harlow O’Hara for the BCP ICONS Title.

– April 6th, Steelz retained the CW Women’s Title against Alisha Edwards.

– May 3rd, Steelz competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– June 14th, Steelz retained the CW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander.

– June 21st, Steelz lost the BCP ICONS Title to Harlow O’Hara.

– July 13th, Steelz challenged Hyan for the Sabotage Title.

– July 19th, Steelz defended the CW Women’s Title against Kris Statlander in a Ladder Match.

– August 9th, Steelz challenged Kelly Klein for the ROH Women of Honor Title.

– September 28th, Steelz won the BCP ICONS Title from Harlow O’Hara in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– October 19th, Steelz challenged Diamante for the QOC Title.

– November 16th, Steelz & Big Swole challenged Prolific (Isaiah Wolfe & Marcus Marquee) for the WOW Tag Team Titles.

– December 14th, Steelz made her NWA debut at Into the Fire in a losing effort to Thunder Rosa.

– December 15th, NWA Powerrr #12, Steelz defeated Marti Belle.

– In May 2020, Steelz signed with Impact Wrestling,