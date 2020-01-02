Tag Team of the Year
2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Tag Team of the Year
The Undisputed Era (25%, 130 Votes)
Lucha Brothers (12%, 60 Votes)
Kabuki Warriors (11%, 56 Votes)
The New Day (10%, 51 Votes)
Viking Raiders (6%, 31 Votes)
The Revival (6%, 31 Votes)
The Young Bucks (6%, 31 Votes)
SCU (5%, 26 Votes)
The North (5%, 26 Votes)
Iiconics (3%, 17 Votes)
Guerrillas of Destiny (3%, 14 Votes)
Jurassic Express (2%, 11 Votes)
Proud and Powerful (2%, 11 Votes)
Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)
EVIL & SANADA (1%, 5 Votes)
The Von Erichs (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 511
Past winners –
2018: The Undisputed Era
2017: The Usos
2016: The New Day
2015: reDRagon
2014: The Usos