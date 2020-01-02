Tag Team of the Year

2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Tag Team of the Year

The Undisputed Era (25%, 130 Votes)

Lucha Brothers (12%, 60 Votes)

Kabuki Warriors (11%, 56 Votes)

The New Day (10%, 51 Votes)

Viking Raiders (6%, 31 Votes)

The Revival (6%, 31 Votes)

The Young Bucks (6%, 31 Votes)

SCU (5%, 26 Votes)

The North (5%, 26 Votes)

Iiconics (3%, 17 Votes)

Guerrillas of Destiny (3%, 14 Votes)

Jurassic Express (2%, 11 Votes)

Proud and Powerful (2%, 11 Votes)

Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)

EVIL & SANADA (1%, 5 Votes)

The Von Erichs (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 511

Past winners –

2018: The Undisputed Era

2017: The Usos

2016: The New Day

2015: reDRagon

2014: The Usos