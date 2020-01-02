Renee Young Headed to Japan Likely for Jon Moxley’s NJPW Match

Jan 2, 2020 - by James Walsh

– In response to a tweet by comedian Ron Funches, WWE broadcaster Renee Young indicated that she’s going to Tokyo, Japan tomorrow. It appears she’s going there along with her husband, Jon Moxley, who is set to face Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome on January 4. You can check out that tweet from Renee Young below.

Ronald Funches

@RonFunches
· 16h
Highly recommended walking around Tokyo listening to Gang Starr

Renee Young

@ReneeYoungWWE
I’m there tomorrow. I’ll do it.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal