Renee Young Headed to Japan Likely for Jon Moxley’s NJPW Match

– In response to a tweet by comedian Ron Funches, WWE broadcaster Renee Young indicated that she’s going to Tokyo, Japan tomorrow. It appears she’s going there along with her husband, Jon Moxley, who is set to face Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome on January 4. You can check out that tweet from Renee Young below.

I’m there tomorrow. I’ll do it.