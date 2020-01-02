MJF names his stipulations before he wrestles Cody at Revolution

MJF has accepted to wrestle Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view next month as long as Cody meets three stipulations.

MJF revealed these stipulations last night on Dynamite with the first stipulation being that if Cody touches him before the pay-per-view, the match is called off. The second stipulation is that Cody has to beat Wardlow in a steel cage match. If he doesn’t succeed, the match is off. And the third and final stipulation – and the most humiliating one – is that MJF has to whip Cody ten times live on TNT while he bends over in the middle of the ring.

The feud between the two had been building for quite a few months and finally MJF turned heel on Cody at the Full Gear pay-per-view.