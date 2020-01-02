Matt Hardy Remarks on Final Deletion Winning the Impact Match of the Decade

Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion match with Jeff Hardy won Impact Wrestling’s match of the decade, and Matt took to Twitter to comment on the news. The July 2016 match was voted the match of the decade by Impact fans, with the full top 10 below (along with the countdown video):

10. Full Metal Mayhem Match: LAX vs. Lucha Bros (Rebellion 2019)

9. Cage Match: Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson (Lockdown 2010)

8. Last Knockout Standing Match: Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (Slammiversary 2013)

7. Bobby Roode vs. Austin Aries (Destination X 2012)

6. Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard (Slammiversary 2019)

5. Mask vs. Hair Match: Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr (Slammiversary 2018)

4. Full Metal Mayhem Match: The Hardys vs. Team 3D vs. Wolves (Impact Wrestling – October 2014)

3. Best of Three Falls: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Beer Money (Whole F’n Show 2010)

2. AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle (IMPACT January 2010)

1. The Final Deletion: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy (Impact Wrestling – July 2016)

Hardy posted to comment on the news as you can see below:

What a WONDERFUL honor from @IMPACTWRESTLING & their great fans. Thank you! Congrats on all the newfound success you’ve garnered recently. https://twitter.com/impactwrestling/status/1212457448436588544 …