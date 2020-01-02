Mark Haggerty

Real Name: Mark Adam Haggerty

From: California

Resides: New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2016

Biography

– Haggerty is a pro wrestling announcer and manager seen at 1CW, LDN, XWA, EVOLVE, CHIKARA, SCWA, XZW, FFW, Nova Promotions, NYCW, SWF & PWT upon many more that he has been apart of.

– Haggerty has been openly gay since April 2018 and credits wrestling as his way of coming out. He is also an advocate for marijuana.

– Haggerty is the founder of B+ Player Radio and the producer of “Kickin’ Ass” with Braxton Sutter & Andy Williams.

– Haggerty is a former producer of Primetime Wrestling.

– Haggerty is can be seen on Turnbuckle TV, Powerbomb.TV & Fite TV.

– Haggerty has been the voice of CHIKARA.

– January 1, 2020, Haggerty signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

– In June 2020, Haggerty was released by MLW.