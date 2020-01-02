Impact and NJPW to work together?

According to the Wrestling Observer, Anthem/AXS approached NJPW about a potential working relationship with IMPACT. Had the parties reached an agreement, NJPW would have remained on AXS. NJPW turned down the deal, leading to AXS pulling the promotion from the network.

NJPW began airing on AXS in 2015. IMPACT’s parent company Anthem purchased a majority stake in AXS in September 2019, leading IMPACT moving from Pursuit to AXS.

The heat between NJPW and IMPACT dates back to 2010-11 when NJPW was reportedly upset with how IMPACT handled the booking of current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada