And the 2019 NXT Year End Awards winners are…

NXT held its Year End awards last night with an in-studio show rather than a live broadcast from Full Sail University. Cathy Kelley anchored the broadcast and was aided by Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts.

The awards were as follows:

The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly and Fish) won the NXT Tag Team of the Year. Nominees in this category included Viking Raiders, Mark Andres and Flash Morgan Webster, Grizzled Young Veterans, and The Street Profits.

Adam Cole won the NXT Male Competitor of the Year. Other nominees included Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Walter, Tyler Bate and Tommaso Ciampa.

Shayna Baszler won the NXT Female Competitor of the Year. Nominees included Rhea Ripley, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, Toni Storm, and Bianca Belair.

The NXT Rivalry of the Year went to Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano. There were no other nominees announced. This is Gargano’s second year winning the award after he won it with Tommaso Ciampa.

Dakota Kai won the NXT Future Star of the Year. Nominees were Ilja Dragunov, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Bronson Reed, Tegan Nox, Kushida, Xia Li, Taynara, and Cameron Grimes.

NXT Takeover of the Year went to the most recent one, Takeover: WarGames. This was the show during the Survivor Series weekend which included two awesome WarGames matches and the first-ever female one.

The NXT Breakout Star of the Year went to Keith Lee. Nominees included Angel Garza, Joe Coffey, Piper Niven, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LaRae.

The NXT Match of the Year went to Cole vs Gargano in a two-out-of-three falls match at NXT Takeover: New York. This was the match where Gargano won the NXT title during WrestleMania weekend.

Cole vs. Gargano in a two-out-of-three falls match won NXT Match of the Year. The match where Gargano won the NXT Championship took place at TakeOver: New York on April 5th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania weekend.

The NXT Overall Competitor of the Year was a battle between the NXT champion Adam Cole and former NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler. Adam Cole won the much-deserved award as he had a fantastic year, probably the best year out of anyone even on the main roster.

Share this: