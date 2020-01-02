A look at the 2019 Monday Night Raw viewership numbers

Monday Night Raw averaged 2,417,000 viewers over 52 weeks in 2019, quite a drop from the 2,823,000 viewers it averaged in 2018. It was a bigger drop than what the show had between 2017 and 2018 as Raw experienced some record lows over the past year.

While last year Raw did over four million viewers on average once, this year they didn’t come even close as Raw only crossed the three million average mark once. In total only five episodes had an hour cross the three million, with the July 22 episode being the only show that all three hours did over three million each.

The most-watched Raw was in fact the July 22 episode with an average of 3,093,000 viewers. The Raw after WrestleMania was second with 2,923,000 average and the February 25 Raw with 2,922,000 average. The first hour of the April 8 post-Mania episode was the most watched hour of the year with 3,182,000 viewers tuning in.

But the good news, if you want to call it that, stops there. Raw had hit some pretty bad lows in 2019, including the December 23 episode which did an average of just 1,835,000 viewers. That was the only episode that didn’t surpass the two million viewer average mark in 2019. The December 16 and November 11 shows did 2,053,000 and 2,508,000 viewers respectively to round up the least-watched Raws of 2019.

When you look at the numbers and the chart, there’s no “winning” for Raw in 2019 as ratings continue to sink and viewers continue to tune out. Starting in the first week of October, Raw is also no longer the most-watched WWE show as it was surpassed every week by Smackdown since moving to FOX.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

