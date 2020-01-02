1/2/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Hull, England.

1. Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves

Toni Storm comes to the ring. She says she went to a dark place after she lost the NXT UK Women’s Championship to Kay Lee Ray and took out her anger on Piper Niven. She says she has to apologize and calls Niven to the ring. Storm apologizes, but says she needs Niven to back out of the title match at TakeOver: Blackpool II. Niven says Storm knows how hard she has worked and she cannot let this opportunity slip away and says no. Niven knocks Storm down and they begin to brawl. Referees rush out to pull them apart as Ray comes to the stage to laugh at them.

“I Can Dx What I Want” by Scarlxrd is the official theme song for TakeOver: Blackpool II.

McGuinness and Phillips run down the card for TakeOver: Blackpool II.

2. Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero

-After the match, Ohno says it frustrates him that no one in the locker room knows what true British Wrestling is. He says he doesn’t need knockouts anymore, because he can beat anyone with wrestling. He says he is the greatest British wrestler in the world.

A pre-tape promo from A-Kid airs, but Joseph Conners interrupts. Conner says A-Kid has had quite the roll so far, but he would have no problem ruining things for him.

Ohno is backstage. He says to find someone better than him, and Mastiff walks up. Mastiff says when Ohno wants to fight a real British heavyweight wrestler, he knows where to find him.

3. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss)

The video hype package for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match at TakeOver: Blackpool II airs. Gallus will defend the titles against Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match.

4. No Disqualification Match

Ilja Dragunov defeated Alexander Wolfe

-After the match, the rest of Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel come to the ring and beat down Dragunov as WALTER watches from the ramp. Joe Coffey comes out and drops WALTER with a spinning lariat as the show comes to a close.