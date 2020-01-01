WWE couple announce their engagement

There’s another power couple in the making in the WWE as Andrade and Charlotte announced their engagement on Twitter.

It was Charlotte who posted a photo of the two hugging each other with the words “Si” and then the United States champion posted a status of his own writing, “She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!”

This will be the third wedding for Charlotte who was previously married to Riki Johnson from 2010 to 2013. She talked about her marriage in the Second Nature book, revealing she left her husband after multiple domestic violence assaults. Later in 2013, she married Thomas Latimer, the wrestler better known under the name of Bram. The marriage lasted until 2015.

Andrade has not been married before and the two have been dating since late 2018.