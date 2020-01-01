Scarlett Bordeaux

Real Name: Elizabeth Chihaia

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 13, 1991

From: Edgewater, Illinois

Resides: Berwyn, Illinois

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: Jimmy Jacobs & Truth Martini

Finishing Move: Belly to Belly Piledriver

Biography

– Considering Bordeaux has been in the wrestling business for many years now, she has been a mainstay in the valet role.

– Bordeaux signed with the WWE in 2019, placed under the NXT Brand.

– October 1, 2012, Bordeaux defeated Taeler Hendrix on OVW TV.

– October 30th, Bordeaux competed in a 8-Woman Battle Royal on OVW TV.

– February 16, 2016, Bordeaux competed in a Battle Royal at Girl Fight VIII.

– November 5, 2017, Bordeaux & Chardonnay competed in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’17.

– December 22nd, Bordeaux challenged Kris Wolf for the AWS Women’s Title.

– January 20, 2018, Bordeaux competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the AAW Women’s Title.

– October 28th, Bordeaux competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

– December 2nd, Bordeaux competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

– January 18, 2019, Bordeaux defeated Ryan McBride for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– January 19th, Bordeaux lost the MCW Rage Television Title to Ryan McBride.

– February 8th, Bordeaux won the SAW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– February 17th, Bordeaux defeated Glenn Gilbertti on Impact Wrestling.

– February 20th, Sex and Violence (Bordeaux, Killer Kross & Rickey Shane Page) competed in the Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament.

– March 16th, Bordeaux won & lost the ECWA Women’s Title in the same event.

– March 23rd, Bordeaux & Fallah Bahh defeated the Desi Hit Squad (Raj Singh & Rohit Raju) on Impact Wrestling.

– May 3rd, Bordeaux competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– June 28th, Bordeaux competed in a 4-Way for the FTC Women’s Title.

– July 13th, Bordeaux competed in the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup ’19.

– August 3rd, Bordeaux & Sammy Guevara competed in a 4-Way for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.