Aubrey Edwards: “I Think Chris Jericho & I Have A Thing Going”

“I think Jericho and I have a thing going. I don’t know where it’s going to go from here, but he’s kind of a jerk. I worked with MJF before and that was alright. I really like working with Darby. We both came from Seattle. To have Seattle wrestling go from basically nothing to what it is now with 321 Battle, DEFY, and all these promotions popping up. For us to help build that region back up, it’s been a blast. Plus, his whole moveset is crazy fast. That’s my speed.”