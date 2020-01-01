Aubrey Edwards: “I Think Chris Jericho & I Have A Thing Going”

Jan 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think Jericho and I have a thing going. I don’t know where it’s going to go from here, but he’s kind of a jerk. I worked with MJF before and that was alright. I really like working with Darby. We both came from Seattle. To have Seattle wrestling go from basically nothing to what it is now with 321 Battle, DEFY, and all these promotions popping up. For us to help build that region back up, it’s been a blast. Plus, his whole moveset is crazy fast. That’s my speed.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chelsea Green and McKenzie Mitchell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal