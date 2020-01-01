A look at the 2019 NXT viewership numbers

Moving live to USA Network on September 18, NXT averaged a total of 829,400 over the past three-and-a-half months, often finding itself behind Dynamite in terms of viewership and the 18-49 demographic.

NXT had a two-week head start over Dynamite, with the first two episodes pulling in 1,179,000 and 1,006,000 viewers respectively for the most-watched shows. The November 20 episode which featured a bunch of Raw and Smackdown Superstars advancing the Survivor Series angle did 963,000 viewers.

The least-watched show came on October 30 with just 580,000 viewers tuning in, with the October 23 episode and and October 16 show doing bad as well with 698,000 and 712,000 viewers respectively.

NXT only won three out of the 12 head-to-head weeks in terms of viewership against AEW and only won once in the 18-49 demographic. It drew once, on December 11, with both NXT and AEW getting 778,000 viewers.

