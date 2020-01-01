24/7 title changes hands during the FOX New Year’s Eve broadcast

The 24/7 title kept changing hands even late at night on New Year’s Eve yesterday with the gold swapping hands a couple of times throughout the FOX New Year’s Eve broadcast.

It was Mojo Rawley who won the title first after knocking out R-Truth while he was being interviewed on camera by Maria Menounos. Menounos acted as the referee and hit the three count on Truth, awarding the title to Rawley.

But Mojo’s reign was pretty short as on his way out, he asked Elias for directions on how to get out of there. Mojo insulted Elias’ performance from earlier in the night and Elias was offended and smashed the guitar over Mojo. Truth was there once again – as was Menounos with her referee shirt – and counted to three as Truth regained the title.